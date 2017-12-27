Club director: Search for alpinists underway - PHOTO

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ "No result has been achieved yet regarding search of the missing alpinists".

Ziya Gasimov, Director of Gilavar air and extreme sports club told Report.

He said that the search is underway.

Notably, three members of Gilavar air and extreme sports club (Babur Huseynov, Namin Bunyatov and Farida Jabrayılzada) who departed to Khinalig village in the direction of Tufandagh on December 23 did not return and the communication broke down with them. Relevant agencies were informed on December 26. The search is being carried by team consisting of members of Azerbaijan State Border Service, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Air and Extreme Sports Federation of Azerbaijan (FAIREX). The helicopters were involved for search operation.