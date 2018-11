Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ England's FC Chelsea has requested to strengthen security measures on the eve of the match against Azerbaijan's Qarabag at Round 5 of Champions League group stage, November 22.

Report informs, 150 police officers and 20 stewards were involved in the training, which has today started at Bakcell Arena at 15:00 Baku time.

20 players are training there now.

Notably, match at Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS) will start at 21:00 Baku time.