Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku due to the risk of fire, passengers of a route bus were evacuated.

Report informs, the bus No.49 began to smoke near "Khatai" metro station.

Smoke was in the braking of the bus. After that, the passengers were evacuated.

At the scene, were involved officers of Fire Safety Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.