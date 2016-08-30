A bus, carrying Arab tourists overturned in Aghsu, 7 injured - LIST

Aghsu. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Passenger bus has overturned in Aghsu, injured people reported.

Shirvan bureau of Report News Agency informs, the accident occurred at 6th km of Mughanli-Ismayilli highway, on the section passing through Aghsu region.

According to the information, the bus, driven by Baku city resident Rustamov Ahmadagha Mammadrza, born in 1964, lost control on the direction from Gabala to Baku, went off the road and overturned.

As a result of the accident, 7 of 21 Arab tourists got injuries of various severity. The injured persons were immediately taken to Shamakhi region central hospital (RCH). According to the information, they are in satisfactory condition. Only first names of the most passengers are known, last names haven't been determined yet. They are: Fatimah, Omar, Rava, Hussein, Abbasi Yusif, Arshad, Roya Asr.

Investigation is underway at the Main Traffic Police Department.