Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ British citizen died in Baku.

Report informs, accident happened in one of private hospitals in Baku.

Robert Mcceney, 1967, was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was diagnosed with infarction. Despite efforts of physicians, Robert Mcceney passed away.

Investigation is underway.

R.Mcceney has worked for one of foreign companies in Baku.