British citizen commits suicide in Baku

28 August, 2015 09:49

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A British citizen woman committed suicide in Baku, Report was informed by the Narimanov District Prosecutor's Office. 39-year-old Elizabeth Adamuku living in rented apartment in Koroghlu Rahimov Str. in Narimanov district, hanged herself. The investigation is underway.