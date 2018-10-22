Bodies of sailors who died on board of Iranian vessel sent to Iran

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ The bodies of crew members who died as a result of poisoning on board of Nazmehr dry cargo ship belonging to Iran Islam Republic sailing en route Aktau-Baku have been sent to Iran, Report informs citing the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

As noted by the Embassy, the results of the examination establishing the cause of death are expected.

The crew members of the Iranian cargo ship discharged from the hospital will also be sent to their homeland in the near future.

Notably, the incident occurred en route Aktau-Baku 21 miles away from Pirallari island, in the cenral part of the Caspian Sea. Three Iranian citizens died of poisoning on board of a vessel. By preliminary assumptions, the poisoning was caused by the chemicals added to wheat, transported on the vessel.