Belarusian citizen detained in Baku Metro released - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ A Belarusian citizen detained in Baku Metro Ilyevskiy Sergei Timofeevich has been released.

Report informs, Narimanov District Court issued a decision on his release.

According to the decision, criminal case was dropped, S.Ilyevskiy released from court hall.

Belarusian Embassy confirmed the fact and stated to Report News Agency, S.Ilyevskiy has already left Azerbaijan.

On March 25 at 01:30 a.m., the Special riot police employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) have detained citizen of the Republic of Belarus Ilyevskiy Sergei Timofeevich, who attempted to cross via ventilation system and enter Baku Metro.

At the subway scene were found gloves, forehead flashlights, two ropes of different lengths, as well 10 pieces of paint tube, 12 tubes of color outbursts headline, "Nikon" camera, "Sony" video camera were seized. As a result of the review, unveiled the photos of Tbilisi and Yerevan subway stations, as well as the Baku metro's scheme, mobile phone and money.

Police officials unveiled that, he travelled to Armenia and Georgia last week.

He said that, he has intended to make graffiti pictures on the walls of Baku subway.