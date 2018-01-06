Bar Association issues membership cards to 18 lawyers

© Report

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bar Association of Azerbaijan presented cards to 18 new lawyers, who joined association yesterday.

Report was informed in the association, members consist of former lawyers, judges and jurists who worked as attorneys prior to becoming judge.

Anar Baghirov, Chairman of the Bar Association addressing the event told about the current situation of lawyer’s activity in the country and informed participants about the implemented work for increasing the profession of lawyers.

At the end of event, the cards were presented to the lawyers and success has been wished in their further activity.