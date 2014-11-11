Baku Emergency Medical Aid Station more applied within last two days

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ As it was an official day-off in clinics and polyclinics during the last two days, the number of applicants to Baku Emergency Medical Aid Station was increased. Report was informed by the head doctor of operative department of BEMAS Zemfira Vahidova.

5 per cent rise has been recorded in the number of calls since Saturday.

According to her, BEMAS received approximately 1600-1700 calls during this period.

Z.Vahidova noted that mostly, the appeals on cardio-vascular system diseases, injuries, infectious diseases, as well as, childbirth, gynecological problems, therapeutic diseases were received within the last 3 days: "As it was not a working day in polyclinics since Saturday, there has been an increase in the number of calls for children."