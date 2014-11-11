Baku Emergency Medical Aid Station more applied within last two days

5 per cent rise has been recorded in the number of calls since Saturday.
According to her, BEMAS received approximately 1600-1700 calls during this period.
Z.Vahidova noted that mostly, the appeals on cardio-vascular system diseases, injuries, infectious diseases, as well as, childbirth, gynecological problems, therapeutic diseases were received within the last 3 days: "As it was not a working day in polyclinics since Saturday, there has been an increase in the number of calls for children."
