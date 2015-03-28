Azerbaijan switches summer time on March 29

Baku.28 March.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will switch to the summer time on March 29 at 04:00 A.M. Report was told by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents.

In accordance with the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on last Sunday of March, that's to say, on March 29 at 04:00 A.M. clocks will turn forward an hour to switch to the summer time.

On last Sunday of each October, clocks are moved one hour back to switch to the winter time in Azerbaijan.

Control to the switch procedure to be implemented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patents.