Staff created amid situation on roads due to snowy weather in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Main Traffic Police Department (MTPD) of the Main Police Department of Baku city (MPDBC) has issued a warning to drivers regarding snowy and stormy weather.

Chief of the MTPD Public Relations Department, Police Colonel Vagif Asadov told Report, the capital residents are recommended to give priority to public transport as much as possible due to the sharp change of weather.

He said that drivers should ensure good condition of vehicles: "Air pressure in tires should be normal, tires appropriate for the season. In addition, drivers should choose a minimum speed limit, judge maximum separation distance. Weather conditions and sliding on road don't release drivers from liability. Administrative protocol will be made in this regard".

According to him, pedestrians also should be careful in the sharp weather change: "Pedestrians should use crossings in snowy weather, too".

The MTPD, "Azəravtoyol" OJSC and Baku City Executive Power have established a joint headquarter regarding probability of icy roads. The headquarter was organized in the winter garage of the "Azəravtoyol". It will operate in three shifts.