Azerbaijan declares one more person wanted via Interpol - PHOTO

30 January, 2017 14:23

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Republic of Azerbaijan declared wanted through Interpol a person named Rovshan Dovlatov. Report informs, R.Dovlatov is accused of theft (large scale). R.Dovlatov was born in Lankaran in 1966 and is a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan.