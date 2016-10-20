Azerbaijan declares one more person internationally wanted- PHOTO

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has declared 31-year old person wanted by the Interpol.

Report informs, a man named Teymur Mammadov is accused of Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder, committed by group of persons, on preliminary arrangement by group of persons, by organized group or criminal community (organization)), 120.2.4 (deliberate murder, committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangers way) and 228.2.1 (Illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation and carrying of fire-arms, accessories to it, supplies, explosives on preliminary arrangement by group of persons) of Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

T. Mammadov was born in Baku in 1985, he is a citizen of Azerbaijan, speaks Azerbaijani and Russian. Height is 1.65 m, color of eyes brown.