    ​Azerbaijan company and Turkish Airlines' trial underway

    The case will be considered by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Agat-R Limited Liability Company (LLC), and Turkish Airlines' representative office in Azerbaijan still continue their court trial.

    Report informs, according to information, LLC has put forward a claim for compensation for the damage caused.

    Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 2 partly satisfied the claim. Turkish Airlines filed an appeal against the representation. Baku Appeals Court did not change the verdict. Later, the representative office of the Turkish Airlines filed a cassation appeal to Supreme Court. The case will be considered by the Supreme Court.

