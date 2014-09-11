Attempt to pass a mobile phone hidden in bread to prisoner prevented

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The attempt to pass a mobile phone to Prison Service No11 was prevented as the result of inspecting process carried out by the employees of Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service, Report informs referring to the Public Relations Department of Penitentiary Service.

A mobile phone “Nokia” and “Samsung” hidden inside two bread were revealed and withdrawn while inspecting a parcel brought to a prisoner Sanan Jabbarov Iman arrested under Article 32.4 (to incite another person to commit a crime by collusion, intimidation or any other ways) and 317.1.1 (to pass forbidden things to the detained in prisons and pretrial detention centers) of Criminal Code by his cousin, a resident of Tartar city Orkhan Dadashli Elkhan who came to short-term meeting with Sanan .

The investigation is underway.