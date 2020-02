Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea.

Report was told in the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) tremors were fixed in the Caspian Sea 10:57:54 and 04:27:37 local time.

Tremors of 3.5 magnitude were not felt in the depth of 60 km.