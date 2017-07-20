Alexander Lapshin sentenced to three years in prison

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the Baku Court of Grave Crimes has completed the trial of blogger Alexander Lapshin.

Report informs, under the chairmanship of Judge Aliovsat Abasov, A. Lapshin was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Earlier, the prosecutor wanted the judge to sentence A. Lapshin to 6,6 years in prison.

Notably, A. Lapshin, who holds citizenship of different countries, and under investigation in Department forInvestigation of Grave Crimes in Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accused of violation of the state borders of Azerbaijan and illegal visits to the occupied lands, public appeals aimed at splitting the territorial Integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In connection with inclusion in World's Most Wanted list he was detained by law enforcement bodies of Belarus in Minsk on December 15, 2016 and on February 7, 2017 he was extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.