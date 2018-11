Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ A worker falling from the 8th floor in Sumgayit, has died.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

According to the information, on February 7, Sumgayit resident Shahabbas Sadigov died after falling from the 8th floor of a building, which was under construction.

The investigation is underway.