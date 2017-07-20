A man wanted through Interpol detained in Russia

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The person, put on the international wanted list through Interpol by the Azerbaijani state, was detained in Russia.

Report informs, citizen of Azerbaijan Teymur Mammadov has been detained in Samara city on charges of abduction. Currently, works are being carried out to extradit him to Azerbaijan.

Notably, Teymur Mammadov is charged with article 120.2.1. of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (committing a murder by an organized gang or criminal organization), 120.2.4 (committing a murder with special cruelty or generally dangerous method) and 228.2.1 (illegal possession, acquisition, transfer, purchase, transportation, carrying of arms, acquiring their components, ammunitions, explosives).

Teymur Mammadov was born in Baku in 1985.