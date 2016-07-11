 Top
    A man accused of taking bribes arrested in courtroom

    Pasha Mammadov was sentenced to 9 years

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Grave Crimes Court has completed a hearing on criminal case of Pasha Mammadov, who accused of bribery.

    Report informs, the trial presided by judge Zeynal Aghayev has delivered a judgment of sentence.

    PMəmmədov was sentenced to 9 years in prison. He was arrested in the courtroom.

    Notably, P.Mammadov was an employee of the Archives Department of Khizi region. He has demanded 2500 AZN from Khizi region resident Karimulla Karimov for land documentation. The victim gave him 1,300 AZN, but the official did not keep his promise. P. Mammadov was detained after complaint of K.Karimov. He accused of Article 311 (bribery) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

