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A total of 838 road traffic accidents occurred in Azerbaijan in January–September 2026, leaving 500 people dead and 640 injured.

According to Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, the number of road accidents decreased by 7.4% compared to the same period last year, while the number of people killed or injured fell by 9.8% to 1,140.

According to the data, 82.9% of the accidents occurred in populated areas. A total of 345 people were killed in these accidents, down 2.3% year-on-year, while 591 were injured, a decrease of 16.5%.

Weekends accounted for 34% of all road accidents during the reporting period.