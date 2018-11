Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan this morning, Report informs referring to the NASA National Seismological Service Center. According to the initial information, tremors were recorded 27 km south-east from Guba, at 07:30 a.m. local time.

The epicenter of earthquake was 5-point. However, 4-3-point quake was felt in nearby settlements.