48 foreign citizens brought to justice for drug offenses in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the nine months of this year, 1,841 people have been brought to justice within the measures of struggle against illegal drug trafficking in the country, Report informs citing the Working Group of the State Commission for Combating Drug Addiction and Drug Trafficking.

Persons involved in criminal responsibility are classified in such age group: 7- under 16-18 age group, 118- under 18-25 age group, 235- under 26-29 age group, 1481-above 30 age, including 24 workers, 1566 unemployed, 5 servants, 1 official or financial responsible officer, 1 agricultural worker, 690 previous convicts, 12 previously registered.