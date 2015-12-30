299 foreigners illegally residing and working in Nakhchivan revealed

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ This year 299 foreigners illegally residing and working in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have been revealed.

Report informs, Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Service Chief, Junior Migration Service Counselor said at the event held in Nakhchivan State Migration Service on 2015 results and challenges ahead.

'In accordance with Administrative Offences Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, administrative penalty were chosen on 69 of them, 210 of them deported within 48 hours as well as administrative measures were taken against 20 foreigners,' he said.

'This year, 701 appeals received by the service on issuing temporary permission to live in Azerbaijan Republic to foreigners and stateless persons', E.Mammadov added.