"Windows" operating system products suspended

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ A producer of programs, "Microsoft" corporation is going to launch "Windows 10" operating system. Report informs referring to "Al Jazeera", "Windows 10" might be the last operating system by the software giant.

One of the companies officials, Jerry Nixon issues statement about it. He announced that "Windows 10" will be the last version of the Windows OS in the event organized by the company. He mentioned that new versions will be developed on other directions.

In the next period, "Microsoft" will offer "Windows" not as a separate program, but as a service. The customers can be confident that Windows 10 will remain up-to-date.