Vertu company goes bankrupt

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ It has been informed that the famous lux mobile phone brand "Vertu", purchased by the Turkish businessman Hakan Uzan from a Chinese businessman 4 months ago, will be liquidated.

Report informs referring to Haberler, "Vertu", manufacturing mobile phones decorated with diamond and gems, has recently faced financial problems. Despite the fact that Hakan Uzan has attempted to save the company investing some 1,9 billion pounds in it, the budget deficit has prevented it.

"Vertu" company has already announced that it is in the process of being liquidated.

Notably, "Vertu" was established by the "Nokia" company in 1998.