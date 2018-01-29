 Top
    US may launch a high-speed 5G mobile network

    The goal is to fight the threat coming from China

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Tramp's National Security Advisers will start to take measures to launch a high-speed 5G mobile network in the country in near future.

    Report informs, it is said in documents obtained by Axios portal. 

    It was reported that the network may be established within three years.

    The need for the existence of a 5G national network stems from the fact that China is "the most dangerous spy on the information field", writes the portal. 

