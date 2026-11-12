Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan
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    Shahin Aliyev: Azerbaijan plans to expand AI use

    ICT
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 10:54
    Shahin Aliyev: Azerbaijan plans to expand AI use

    The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be expanded across government institutions as well as the private sector in Azerbaijan, Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) of Azerbaijan, said at an educational event titled Digital Competencies for the Media, organized by the agency for journalists.

    "Naturally, one of the key priorities here is also the improvement and further development of infrastructure. In this regard, the necessary infrastructure has already been established within the government cloud, and plans are underway to further expand this infrastructure in the coming periods," he noted.

    Aliyev highlighted that another priority is the development of the innovation ecosystem: "In this area, support mechanisms are planned to be developed and launched to help both startups and private IT companies create innovative services and products. As you know, 10-year tax incentives are already in place for technology park residents in our country. Today, Azerbaijan provides a favorable environment for operating in the IT sector not only for Azerbaijani companies but also for companies from across the region and international businesses," he said.

    Shahin Aliyev Artificial intelligence Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan (IDDA)
    Şahin Əliyev: "Azərbaycanda süni intellektin tətbiqinin genişləndirilməsi nəzərdə tutulur"
    В Азербайджане готовят новые меры поддержки стартапов и ИТ-компаний
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