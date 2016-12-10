Samsung update to disable all Galaxy Note 7 handsets in US

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Samsung’s next software update for the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone will render the devices useless in order to prevent any more from catching fire and exploding.

Report informs referring to the NBC News, a problem with the device’s lithium ion battery led some units to combust, in some cases injuring their owners and causing damage to property. The issues continued even after Samsung recalled, replaced and refunded some of the units, leading to a second more expansive recall of 1.9 mln devices.

The Note 7 was banned from so many airlines that the company is opening stalls in airports where owners can swap or refund it before boarding their flight.

Although more than 93% of the devices have been returned as part of the exchange program in the United States, some units remain “in the wild”.