Sahil Babayev, Deemah Al Yahya discuss digital transformation projects

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The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is interested in expanding experience sharing and practical cooperation with Azerbaijan in digital development, artificial intelligence, innovation and investment partnerships.

According to Report, DCO Secretary General Deemah Al Yahya said this during a meeting with Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev today.

Al Yahya praised Azerbaijan's reforms in digital transformation and the digitalization of public finance management.

The meeting also covered modernization of the treasury system, financing of digital transformation projects and investment prospects. The sides emphasized the importance of improving the efficiency of public investment, attracting private capital and financial resources from international financial institutions, and encouraging investment in digital infrastructure and innovation projects.

Babayev praised the DCO's activities aimed at promoting digital transformation, developing digital economies and strengthening cooperation among member states.

The minister welcomed the decision approving Azerbaijan's membership in the DCO and stressed the importance of further expanding cooperation with the organization.

Babayev said the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in Azerbaijan for 2026-2028 defined the main directions of the country's digital transformation agenda and covered artificial intelligence, innovation, cybersecurity and other priority areas.

He noted that digital development remained one of the main priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan.

The Digital Development Council, established under the chairmanship of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, coordinates the formulation of state policy in key areas of digital development, the implementation of relevant measures and the achievement of targets set in this field.

The meeting also included detailed information on reforms aimed at digitalizing public finance management.

It was noted that the Digital Public Finance Information System (RDMIS) enables the integration of budget management, treasury operations, accounting, public procurement and state property management into a single digital platform, allowing these processes to be carried out more efficiently and rapidly.

Speaking about the potential use of artificial intelligence in public finance management, Babayev said work had already begun on developing AI-based solutions within RDMIS.

The sides noted that there was significant potential to use these technologies more broadly in the future for financial analysis, risk identification, forecasting, anomaly detection and decision-making support.