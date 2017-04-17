Russian Skolkovo Foundation will support Azerbaijani startuppers

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have developed well in all areas. Today, Russian Skolkovo Foundation presents its opportunities here to support young and talented startuppers, facilitate their emergence in global market, expand the network".

Report informs, Advisor to Foundation President on Startups Pekka Viljakainen said addressing the Open Innovations Startup Tour 2017 in Baku.

"Signing any official document with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT) in the framework of the event is not considered. Our mission is, first of all, to guide the participants, open business opportunities as there is a basis for cooperation with the ministry, all necessary documents have been signed. Our goal today is purely business and introduce the participants to the market", P.Viljakainen stated.

MTCHT Spokesperson Tahir Mammadov added that the ministry cooperates with the Russian Skolkovo Foundation in order to support start-up environment in Azerbaijan as well new innovative ideas of startuppers: "This is both good chance and effective practice for our startuppers. We believe that our cooperation will contribute to the current startup process in Azerbaijan. Thus, activity of the Skolkovo Foundation, projects implemented went beyond the country borders and cover the countries of the region. Azerbaijan has already become a part of this process".