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    Rashad Hasanov: 30,000 civil servants in Azerbaijan to undergo digital literacy training

    ICT
    • 19 September, 2026
    • 11:42
    Rashad Hasanov: 30,000 civil servants in Azerbaijan to undergo digital literacy training

    The Digital Horizons program, which envisages increasing the digital literacy of state institution employees, will be launched in Azerbaijan from October, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov said, Report informs.

    Hasanov made this statement at a meeting with leading technology companies and startups of Azerbaijan, held within the Baku ID at the initiative of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

    According to him, as part of the program, a new training platform has been developed for 30,000 employees of state institutions, which hosts materials covering the fields of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as examination modules.

    Chairman of the Agency's Board Farid Osmanov presented the OpenWave open innovation program developed by the Agency during the event. He said that the program provides opportunities to solve real operational problems of institutions and organizations based on AI technologies.

    He added that at the initial stage, the program was implemented this month jointly with Plug and Play for Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Baku Metro.

    After the presentation part of the meeting, a discussion was held with the companies. The event participants exchanged views on technology parks, increasing the potential for expansion in both local and foreign markets, the challenges faced by startups, and other important topics.

    Rashad Hasanov: 30,000 civil servants in Azerbaijan to undergo digital literacy training
    Rashad Hasanov: 30,000 civil servants in Azerbaijan to undergo digital literacy training
    Rashad Hasanov: 30,000 civil servants in Azerbaijan to undergo digital literacy training
    Rashad Hasanov: 30,000 civil servants in Azerbaijan to undergo digital literacy training
    Rashad Hasanov: 30,000 civil servants in Azerbaijan to undergo digital literacy training
    Rashad Hasanov: 30,000 civil servants in Azerbaijan to undergo digital literacy training

    Rashad Hasanov Digital development State institutions Artificial intelligence
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