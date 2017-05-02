Public places to apply free Internet access in Baku named

Baku. 2 May. REORT.AZ/ Free Internet access will be provided in “White City","Sahil" Park and Heydar Aliyev Center before the IV Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Report was told in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Notably, about 100,000 people used free internet at Baku Boulevard and "Icheri Sheher" Historical-Architectural Reserve and this figure is expected to increase towards the summer season.

For provision of services to more users the number of installation points in active areas of network will increase. During the year, the other parks of the city will be connected to the public network.