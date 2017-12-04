New ID cards in Azerbaijan will contain e-signatures

© Report

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ New type of identification cards that will be issued to Azerbaijani citizens starting from 2018 will contain electronic signatures.

Recording of e-signatures will be carried out free of charge.

Report informs, deputy minister of transport, communication and high technologies Elmir Velizade said.

He said that new ID cards will allow to use electronic services.

New ID cards will be issued for five years and therefore the signatures will be valid for this period.

Currently, the existing e-signatures are being issued for 3 years.