Nar offers new vacancies at ADA University's career fair

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Nar continues to support initiatives aimed at youth employment. Thus, the mobile operator took part in the 5th career fair on March 2, 2017, organized by ADA University at its campus. In the fair with the participation of the university's talented, committed and hard-working students, a meeting was held with the students with major in business organization and management, public policy and governance, international relations and diplomacy, information technology and computer engineering, computer science and systems engineering, economics.

Report was informed in the company, participating in the career fair aimed at support to integration of the students of ADA University into business environment, Nar made one more contribution to the partnership relations with ADA University, successfully cooperating for years.

Nar offered 5 job vacancies to fresh cadres. With vacancies for brands and advertising specialist, commercial analyst, digital marketing specialist, media procurement specialist and customer service representative, the mobile operator took another step towards youth employment.

The Nar stand at the event was of great interest of youths. They were given detailed information about job vacancies, as Nar's representative answered their questions, conducted educational conversation on the basis of relevant procedure. Candidates submitted their biographies to Nar official. The most successful candidates will be invited for an interview and get an opportunity to be employed at the mobile operator company for the mentioned vacancy.