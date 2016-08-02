Nar-CityNet doubles internet speed at the same price

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from August 1, 2016, Nar-CityNet increased Internet speed at the all unlimited tariffs up to 2 times. Now, the customers will benefit from faster and more stable Internet service at the same price. Moreover, the amount of Internet traffic increased over 3 times at Extreme-1 and Maxima traffic tariffs.

Report was told in the company, besides the higher speed, new Nar-CityNet customers get a month of free Internet access. Also, current subscribers of Nar-CityNet ADSL service get a router as a gift when switching to the fiber-optic Internet service. To get a free router, the customers are required to pay subscription fee for the first two months in advance.

Currently, Nar-CityNet offers high-speed fixed Internet as well as digital TV (including 50 HD channels) services in Baku and Absheron Peninsula based on FTTB (Fiber to the Building) and ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) technologies.