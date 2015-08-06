Monitoring of information transparency level at state structures was held in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Multimedia" has monitored the level of information transparency of state structures of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the monitoring results are presented today at a round table held on the topic "Online transparency of state structures: problems and prospects".

According to the results of monitoring reports prepared by the Centre for information transparency of central and local executive authorities.Also prepared a table ranking information transparency (online transparency) of government agencies.

The monitoring process covered the last 4 months, during which situation with online transparency in 73 central and 68 local executive bodies studied.Each of the structures produced reviews and recommendations after the monitoring.