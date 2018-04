Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Men mostly use internet in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

According to the information, last year, internet usage in the country made 77%.

Also, 72% of women and 78% of men use internet in the country.

Notably, five years ago - in 2010, only 46% of Azerbaijan's population used internet. During the mentioned period, 36,5% of women and 55,6% of men were internet users in the country.