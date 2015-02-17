​Kaspersky Lab finds a new US spy virus

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kaspersky Anti-Virus Laboratory has found an American spy virus, which can be placed in hard drives so they are protected from being deleted or formatted.

Report informs citing Lenta.ru, this news was published by Reuters. According to experts of the laboratory, the virus allows intelligence agencies to discreetly read data from almost all computers used in the world.

Antivirus vendor asserts that he had found this virus in computers from 30 countries. First of all, he called Iran, then Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, Mali, Syria, Yemen and Algeria.

The target of surveillance, as the laboratory specifies, was government and military agencies, telecommunication and energy companies, banks, nuclear research centers, media and Islamic activists.