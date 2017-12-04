IV World Internet Conference gives idea to create Digital Silk Road

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Seven countries - China, Laos, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and UAE - put forward an initiative of collaboration in the digital economy (creation of the "Digital Silk Road") at the IV World Internet Conference in China. According to them, this initiative will become a new stage in cooperation on the digital Silk Road.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

The initiative authors say, a role of digital economy in the world economic growth is increasing. Therefore, according to the initiative, it is important to provide broad access to the Internet, to improve quality, to realize digital transformation, to create e-commerce cooperation, to support internet entrepreneurship and innovative activity, to stimulate investment attraction in telecommunications and information technology.

Also, contact on inter-city cooperation, ensuring transparency of standards and standardization should be available in the digital economy.