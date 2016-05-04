Hackers launch attack campaign to central banks

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Anonymous hacker group have declared to attack central banks websites within the next 30 days.

Report informs citing the video address, spread by the group on YouTube channel.

The address states that hackers have already attacked the Bank of Greece and it is be the beginning of the 30-days attack campaign.

Notably, Anonymous group has been established in 2003.

PayPal, MasterCard, Interpol, the European Parliament websites are among the DDoS attack victims.