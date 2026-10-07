European postal operators discussing how to adapt to new challenges at forum in Baku

The rapid development of e-commerce and geopolitical fragmentation present postal operators with the task of prompt adaptation to changing realities, Elena Fernández-Rodríguez, Chairwoman of PostEurop, said at the PostEurop 2026 General Assembly and Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

"External conditions and our market are transforming faster than ever before. We observe how increasing regulatory pressure, transformations in customs regulation, disruptions in logistical value chains, the expansion of cross-border online trade, and geopolitical fragmentation affect our activities and interaction," she noted.

As the head of the association emphasized, under current conditions, the main task of the organization consists not only of advocating for the interests of operators and ensuring sustainable universal service, but also of uniting industry participants.

Fernández-Rodríguez also informed that during the Baku forum, participants intend to discuss strategic issues related to preserving and increasing PostEurop's relevance for its members under changing market conditions, as well as sharing best practices and establishing new business connections.