Electronic Security Center warns computer users

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The "ransomware" virus, known as "Bad Rabbit", has hit the information systems of more than 200 government agencies and private organizations in different countries.

    Report informs, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies warns.

    According to information, virus "Win32/Diskcoder.D" penetrates systems under the names "Trojan-Ransom.Win32.Gen.f", "Win32/Tibbar", "Troj/Ransom-ERK".

    The virus spreading rapidly in countries as Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Germany is another form of "Petya" virus.

    The attacker unlocks computer systems and requires 0,05 bitcoins (approximately $ 285) for the device to be unlocked.

