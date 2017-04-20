Copyright Agency will introduce Digital Right Management system in 2018

© Report.az

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Copyright Agency to introduce Digital Right Management (DRM) system in 2018.

Report informs, Chairman of Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov told.

According to him, the DRM envisages online permission in “one-stop-shop” format for use of objects protected by intellectual property rights in global digital networks by the Center of Provision of Intellectual Property Rights of the Agency.

K. Imanov told that more than 1900 units of information, including 584 text works, 655 audio materials, 225 video materials, 114 photos, data on 411 authors and other right holders have been digitalized and put into electronic database: “Input of materials into database continues. Full version of the system will be provided to users in 2018 after 6-month operation in test regime”.