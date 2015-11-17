Ministry of Communication and High Technologies holds meeting

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Communication and High Technologies (MCHT) held consultative meeting devoted to strengthening discipline and efficient organization of business activity.

Report informs, chairmen of Republican Communication Employees Veterans Council and Republican Committee of Independent Trade Unions of Communications Employees attended the consultation.

Iltimas Mammadov, Acting Minster of Communication and High Technologies, Minister First Deputy drew attention to dismissal of Ali Abbasov from minister post under the decree of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan Republic dated on November 12, 2015 in the meeting, which MCHT's unions and institutions joined via video-connection.

Azerbaijan, moving with confidence in the field of cosmic industry, gaining special achievements already has Azerspace-1 telecommunication and Azersky - remote Earth observation satellite. Satellite projects execution for further years continues, he said.