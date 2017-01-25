Central Bank announces a tender

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan announces open bid for purchase and installation of video monitoring system and equipment.

Report informs referring to the official media.

According to report, attendance fee is 200 AZN. Candidates should submit initial documents until February 27, tender bids and bank guaranty until March 9 in CBA’s office at Rashid Behbudov street 90, Nasimi district, Baku city.

The offers will be examined on March 10 at 15:00.