Starting today and running until April 24, Baku is hosting large-scale international cybersecurity trainings.

According to Report, the program is organized by Estonia's e-Governance Academy (eGA) together with the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (ACOA), and brings together representatives from government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, cybersecurity institutions, and private financial organizations.

The trainings cover key topics such as managing cybersecurity risks for financial system stability, assessing the maturity of incident response capabilities, exchanging information on malware, and detecting network threats.

The program combines both strategic and technical aspects of cyber resilience, aiming to enhance participants' knowledge and practical skills.

A seminar dedicated to managing cybersecurity risks in the financial sector will present the impact of cyber risks on financial stability and highlight advanced approaches applied by the European Union. Participants will also have the opportunity to assess their incident response maturity across organizational structure, human resources, technical tools, and processes.

Technical trainings are designed for CSIRT and CERT teams, focusing on practical tools, threat intelligence sharing, detection of malicious activities, and improving operational response mechanisms.

At the opening, ACOA's Executive Director Rauf Jabarov emphasized that such initiatives strengthen cooperation among institutions, enhance practical knowledge, and improve effective incident response capabilities.

Elsa Neeme, project manager at eGA, noted that collaboration with strong local partners ensures these initiatives meet real needs and contribute to long-term resilience, cooperation, and institutional capacity building.

The trainings are funded under the EU's ‘Cyber Resilience in Eastern Partnership Countries 2.0' initiative and organized through eGA's cooperation with local partners.