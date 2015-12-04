Bakcell presents “Smart car”

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell is demonstrating capabilities of its Wi-Fi internet in partnership with “Green Car Azerbaijan” and 189 Taxi service at its stand during the “BakuTel 2015” exhibition, Report was told in the press service of Bakcell.

Bakcell has organized a special corner highlighting the installation of Wi-Fi in transportation vehicles. Visitors of the stand are able to see the latest car and learn what car technologies and mobile operators could do hands in hands.

Taxi 189 service is one of the biggest Bakcell corporate customers of Bakcell and major partner of “Ulduzum” loyalty program. The Taxi 189 passengers are enjoying free high-speed Wi-Fi service provided by Bakcell.

To start using the service, Bakcell subscribers, having established a connection to Bakcell’s Wi-Fi network in the cars of 189 taxi service, have to enter their mobile number and dial the code they receive by SMS. Free access to unlimited Internet may be used for 1 hour, starting from the moment when connection is activated. The service is available to all Bakcell subscribers and visitors with foreign numbers, who use Bakcell network while in roaming.

During Bakutel exhibition, all Bakcell customers ordering taxi from Expo center to any destination gets 20% discount with Ulduzum code. The visitors of “Ulduzum” corner at Bakcell stand can also play a Digital Claw Crane - 2D game on touch screen monitor, where user can collect prizes presented by Ulduzum partners by moving the claw in different directions.