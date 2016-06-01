Bakcell and SOS Children’s Villages – Azerbaijan create job opportunities for young people

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ “SOS Children’s Villages – Azerbaijan National Association” NGO has started implementation of the “Youth Career and Development Center” project with the support of Bakcell – the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, Report was told in the Bakcell.

The “Youth Career and Development Center” established within the frames of the project is located at the Baku SOS Children’s Village.

The project, which is expected to last for 8 months period, is aimed at expanding employment opportunities for teenagers living in the SOS Children’s Villages. The beneficiaries of the project are mainly the children and youngsters deprived of parental care, as well as those from low-income families. Relevantrepair works have been carried out in the center in order to make it ready foroperation. In March 2016, material and technical base of the center has been upgraded, andthe necessaryoffice furniture and computer equipment werepurchased.

Youth employment web section has beencreated within the website of the “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan National Association” NGO.This page will contain detailed information about the project and its partners, the relevant legislation and useful database, the CV database of the project beneficiaries and useful links to findjob opportunities.

“We have been cooperating with the “SOS Children’s Villages – Azerbaijan National Association” NGO in the field of corporate social responsibility for many years now. Support for the projects involving the children, teenagers and young people with special needs is one of the main priorities of our CSR program. We are also negotiating withour partners to discuss employment opportunities for the youth trained at the Center”, says Mr. Fedja Hadzic, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Bakcell.